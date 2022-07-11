Kylie Minogue’s return to Neighbours: everything we know so far The singer is returning for the show’s farewell series

Kylie Minogue is returning to the last-ever series of Neighbours to reprise her role as Charlene - and we can’t wait to see her back on Ramsay Street! Here’s everything we know about her return so far…

The singer will be back on Australia’s longest-ever running drama as Charlene, while her co-star Jason Donovan will also be reprising his role as Scott for the final episode of the long-running drama that is set to conclude on 29 July.

Sharing two snaps from filming, Kylie captioned the post: "‘Now we’re back together’ @neighbours," and it’s fair to say her followers were loving it. One person commented: "So glad you went back! It wouldn't have been a proper ending," while another person added: "This has made my day! Happy Monday!"

Charlene and Scott are one of Neighbour’s most famous couples, with millions tuning in to watch their iconic wedding in 1987.

We can't wait to see them back on our screens!

In the new snaps, Kylie is wearing a denim jumpsuit with her hair in loose curls, while Jason posed in jeans and a plaid shirt. The pair signed a 'Ramsay Street' sign, with Kylie also shared on Instagram.

Channel 5 will be sending the beloved soap off in style with a two-hour finale as well as two additional programmes for the ultimate ‘Neighbours Night’. Neighbours: The Stars' Greatest Hits will crank up the jukebox to bring viewers some of Erinsborough's finest musicians, while Neighbours: What Happened Next? looks at the stars who shot to fame from Kylie and Jason to Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce and Delta Goodrum.

Charlene and Scott are back

A spokesperson confirmed the sad news that Neighbours was coming to an end, saying: "It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series."

The show first aired back in 1985 and is the longest-running series of all-time in Australia. It previously aired on BBC One before moving to Channel 5 in 2008.

