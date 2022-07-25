Fans all have the same theory about D.B. Cooper's real identity in Netflix documentary D.B. Cooper: Where are you now? is out now

Have you watched D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? on Netflix yet? The four-part true crime documentary explores the mysterious disappearance of a plane hijacker named Dan Cooper, also known as D.B. Cooper, who boarded a flight in the 1970s and demanded a huge sum of money, and parachuted out of the aircraft.

Each episode breaks down what the authorities, including the FBI, know about what happened on that particular flight from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington.

But it seems viewers at home have been enjoying playing detective and trying to figure out the mystery for themselves. Taking to social media, some even have a theory that the real Mr. Cooper appears the in documentary himself.

One person couldn't help but point out a likeness of one FBI investigator in the documentary with the sketch created at the time of his disappearance. "Watching a DB Cooper documentary and all I can think is how I think this former FBI Investigator they're interviewing as an expert is the real DB Cooper," they said.

The four-part series is on Netflix now

Another added: "Is he DB Cooper?!" As a third wrote: "[If that's him] that would be wild," before adding: "Not jazzed to hear the doc is only so-so. I was pretty excited as I do love the DB Cooper story."

However, as fun as fan theories are, it seems unlikely given the FBI have spent years investigating who D.B. Cooper is to no avail.

The case of D.B. Cooper was never solved

By 1976, the FBI had interviewed over 800 suspects as well as witnesses who claim that have met the real Dan Cooper. Eventually, after many more men become lead suspects but after finding nothing, the case was then dropped in 2016.

Due to the crime taking place in 1970, the case has always been an enormously difficult one to crack. Police techniques, such as DNA, were not around in that time and a body was never found – meaning the mystery lives on.

