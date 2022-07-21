Did you know these Virgin River season four cast members are married in real life? How sweet!

The hugely popular romantic drama Virgin River has returned for another season, and of course, fans have wasted no time binge-watching all of the new episodes.

And if you thought that chef Preacher and new-in-town martial arts instructor Julia had some off-the-chart chemistry, then you wouldn't be wrong! The two actors behind the roles, Colin Lawrence and Lucia Walters, are actually married in real life. Find out more below...

While Colin has played Preacher on the show since the first season, Lucia is among the stars who have joined the show's ever-expanding cast, along with Kai Bradbury and Mark Ghanimé, who play Doc's grandson Denny and the clinic's new physician, respectively.

She plays a woman by the name of Julia, who is introduced in the season four premiere as a head hunter helping Doc find his replacement at the medical practice, but finds she has a romantic spark with Preacher after he accidentally turns up at one of the Aikido classes that she runs as a side hustle.

Preacher and Julia in season four of Virgin River

After a couple of dates around town, the two make things official, but things become a little complicated when in the season finale (warning, spoilers ahead!) Preacher's former love interest Paige returns with her son Christopher, leading to a love triangle between the three.

Away from the television alter egos, Colin and Lucia's relationship couldn't be stronger as they have been married for more than 20 years after meeting in 1997 when they were both up-and-coming actors.

Colin and Lucia have been married since 1999

The couple celebrated their milestone 20th anniversary back in 2019 with a trip to Napa Valley, California. Sharing a snap of the two of them beaming at a winery on Instagram, Colin wrote on Instagram: "Anniversary weekend getaway in wine country? #napa #napavalley #sanfrancisco#anniversary.”

The couple share two young daughters and live in Vancouver, Canada, not far from where the hugely popular Netflix series is filmed. Away from Virgin River, Lucia is best known for starring as Dr Logan in Day of the Dead and Miranda in The 100. She has also appeared in Detective McLean, Supernatural, Legends of Tomorrow, Fifty Shades Darker, The L Word, Psych and Smallville.

