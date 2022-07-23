Virgin River star Martin Henderson opens up about terrifying injury he suffered on set of season four It happened during the renaissance fair episode

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has opened up about a terrifying injury he suffered on set of the Netflix show's fourth season after a stunt he decided to do himself went terribly wrong.

During episode six of the new season, the residents of the small Northern California town are seen attending the town's annual renaissance fair complete with costumes, maypole dancing and archery.

At one point, Jack and Preacher take to the stage to reenact a medieval-style sword fight for the crowd of festival goers. The fake fighting accidentally triggers the ex-marine's PTSD to his time fighting in Iraq, resulting in difficult viewing for audiences.

However, it turns out the scene also proved tricky to film for Martin, too as the 47-year-old actor was left "practically concussed" after falling on his head during the scene.

Martin accidentally injured himself filming the sword fighting scene

"Martin did a backflip over this hay bale and landed on his head. I heard it," Hope actress Annette O'Toole said, before Martin himself explained: "That was not coordinated. That will be the last stunt I ever do myself. Tom Cruise sets the bar so high and then I come in and land on my head."

What did you make of the renaissance fair episode?

Colin Lawrence, who was acting opposite Martin in the scene, added: "Martin looked a little starry-eyed when we were going through that scene, but he was a trooper and pushed through it."

Both actors went on to praise the show's stunt team for choreographing the fight so well despite the hiccup. That stuff is so much fun to get to dress up in costume and prance around," Martin said. "Colin, you were awesome. I know you were freaked out about us accidentally hitting each other, which I may have done in rehearsal."

Colin went on to say: "It was a lot of trust. We were wielding some heavy armor and we were looking in each other's eyes, checking in, making sure we weren't getting caught up and swinging that blade a little too fast, so definitely we did a lot of rehearsals."

