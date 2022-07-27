Douglas Henshall's next role after Shetland revealed Find out what the actor is up to next

Douglas Henshall left Shetland fans heartbroken when it was announced last week that he would be stepping down from his role as DI Jimmy Perez.

MORE: Shetland star Douglas Henshall confirms show’s return date

As fans look forward to watching Jimmy's final outing in season seven, they may be wondering what the Scottish star has lined up next - and it looks like he's about to star in a new Netflix series!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you ready to say goodbye to DI Jimmy Perez in season seven?

According to Douglas' IMDb page, he is currently filming for a new female-led thriller titled Palomino.

The eight-part series centres around a British teacher in Spain called Erin Collantes, who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. After one of the robbers claims to recognise her, her life threatens to unravel.

The logline teases: "In Palomino, a town of secrets, Erin Collantes fights to clear her name and protect her family… But is she really who she claims to be?"

MORE: Douglas Henshall breaks silence after shock exit from Shetland

MORE: Shetland creator shares reaction to Douglas Henshall’s exit: 'He was perfect'

Douglas is set to play the role of Daniel Long in the upcoming action-adventure, although his character's significance is not yet known. He will appear alongside 32-year-old actress Evin Ahmad, who will play the lead role of Erin.

Douglas is set to star in a new Netflix drama after his last season of Shetland

Filming is currently taking place in Barcelona.

The series is created by Doc Martin and Strike Back writer, Jack Lothian, who is also executive producing the show alongside Rob Bullock and Andy Harries.

Series producers, Left Bank Pictures, have supplied a number of successful dramas for the streaming service, including The Crown and White Lines.

Aside from Shetland, Palomino will be Douglas' most recent project since 2020, when he appeared in Channel 4 comedy series, Home.

Douglas will lead one last series of Shetland

Douglas recently announced the release date for his final series of Shetland. Taking to Twitter on Monday, he wrote: "August 10th. 9pm. BBC1. Shetland. One last time. #Shetland."

Fans were quick to express their sadness in the comments, with one person writing: "Sorry to hear this excellent show is coming to an end. Have loved every episode and every series so far," while another added: "Thank you so much for bringing this character to life! I fell in love with this show and I cannot wait to see what you do next."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.