Shetland star Douglas Henshall pens heartfelt message to fans after shock exit

Shetland star Douglas Henshall has penned a heartfelt message of thanks to his fans following his exit from the BBC detective drama.

Taking to Twitter two days after his departure was announced, the actor addressed his followers in a message that read: "Thank you for all the kind words about Shetland. You're all lovely."

Fans took to the comments to express their sadness at the 56-year-old leaving the show. One person tweeted: "So sad to see you leaving. I'm not sure how it will be without you. Your relationship with Mark is so unique it just won't be the same. Hope you have a happy ending," while another added: "I am so sorry to see that you are leaving Shetland. I love those stories - so well written and acted and you are perfect for the role. I hope whatever you do next is equally successful and you love doing it."

Other fans hoped for a happy ending for Douglas' character, DI Jimmy Perez, with one person writing: "You will be missed. Thanks for the great episodes. Hope Perez isn't killed off."

A second added: "I am gutted this will be the last series, it's been one of the best series I have ever watched and you have been beyond amazing in it. I just really hope you don't get killed off as you so deserve a happy ending."

The show's seventh season will be Douglas' last

Speaking about his decision to leave the show in a statement, Douglas explained: "After series five of Shetland David Kane and I decided we wanted to do two more series to complete the story of Jimmy Perez. So series six and seven were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez story to a satisfactory end.

"It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland. The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I’ll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next."

