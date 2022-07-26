Shetland star Douglas Henshall confirms show’s return date

Douglas Henshall has shared the air date for Shetland season seven, which will mark his final ever outing on the hit show. Posting on Twitter, he wrote: “August 10th. 9pm. BBC1. Shetland. One last time. #Shetland.” His fans were quick to share their support, with one writing: “It’s been the best series.

"You brought Perez to life showing his sadness, quiet thoughtfulness, respect for fellow human beings, love for Cassie and his ability to delve into cases and bring the perpetrators to justice. Thank you and please keep us informed of your future work.”

WATCH: Shetland's season seven trailer reveals Douglas Henshall's final case as DI Jimmy Perez

Another person added: “Woohoo! Free the Shetland Two! Hope it doesn't have a sad ending for Jimmy. Please let us know if we need to stock up on tissues for the finale,” while a third person added: “You will be sorely missed as Jimmy Perez so thank you for bringing him alive for us all especially the ones that read the books even though you aren't remotely like the picture painted by the author you have made him real to us.”

The seventh season will be Douglas' last

Douglas previously opened up about leaving the show, writing: “It's been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost ten years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera, and also to spend so much time in Shetland.

"The Isles were so much a part of our show and of Perez himself. I'll miss him and the place. I wish everyone involved much luck with whatever happens next."

BBC bosses have already confirmed that the show will return for an eighth series in 2023 but have yet to reveal who will be taking over as the new lead.

