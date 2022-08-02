Neil Patrick Harris has his say on the future of Uncoupled The actor plays Michael in the new series

Neil Patrick Harris has hinted that he would like to see his new Netflix rom-com, Uncoupled, renewed for a second season.

The romance drama made its debut on the streaming platform last weekend and was received extremely well by fans.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the 49-year-old actor retweeted a post from a fan that read: "#Uncoupled is so good but… Wait a MINUTE… @netflix with that cliffhanger, you better renew it.. so serious."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, demanding a second season. One person wrote: "IKR?! EVERYBODY had a storyline cliffhanger! They'd better drop a season two… quickly!!" while another added: "I thought the season might end that way. But yes, please to more seasons!! Great cast, great story choices!"

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the series follows successful New York-based real estate agent, Michael (played by Neil), who suddenly finds himself single after his partner of 17 years, Colin, walks out on him.

Neil Patrick Harris retweeted a post from a fan calling for season two

The series ended on a major cliffhanger which saw [spoiler alert] Colin tell Michael that he thinks he made a mistake in ending their relationship.

While fans wait to find out what's in store for the separated couple in season two, which Netflix has yet to confirm, they can watch Neil in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special.

While it hasn't been announced who the actor will be playing, fans believe that he will take on the role of the Celestial Toymaker, a powerful adversary to the Doctor, who makes his victims participate in seemingly childish but deadly games.

Netflix have yet to renew the series

Neil will star alongside, Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to play the 14th Time Lord. Chatting to Variety about his thoughts on the Sex Education actor, Neil revealed that Ncuti will be making history in his new role.

"I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he's glorious," he said. "He'll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool, a sexier Doctor."

