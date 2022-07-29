All you need to know about Neil Patrick Harris' brilliant new show Uncoupled The Netflix series is out now

Netflix has released the brand new series, Uncoupled, just in time for the weekend and it looks brilliant. The comedy-drama stars Neil Patrick Harris in the leading role as Michael – a successful New York-based real estate agent who suddenly finds himself single.

The show has been dubbed a modern-day version of Sex and the City, thanks to Darren Star being the brains behind the script. Intrigued to know more? Here's all you need to know including cast, storyline, and what critics have to say…

WATCH: The official trailer for Neil Patrick Harris' new show, Uncoupled on Netflix

What is Uncoupled about?

Uncoupled tells the story of real estate agent Michael, played by Neil Patrick Harris. Michael seemingly has it all: a great career, partner and a killer apartment in the heart of NYC. But his life takes a turn when his partner of 17-years walks out him. Suddenly, Michael finds himself all alone in the Big Apple.

As the synopsis reads: "When Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

Tisha Campbell also stars in Uncoupled

But, the teaser trailer hints that soon Michael takes his new life in his stride. The eight-episode show will explore him navigating single life and all the ups and downs that can bring.

Who stars in Uncoupled?

As mentioned, Neil Patrick Harris plays the lead. Neil is perhaps best-known for his role as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, but he's also appeared in big titles such as It's A Sin, Gone Girl and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Appearing alongside the actor is Tuc Watkins, who plays his ex-partner Colin. Tisha Campbell (My Wife and Kids) plays his close friend and business partner, Suzanne Prentiss. Meanwhile, Emerson Brooks, Marcia Gay Harden and Brooks Ashmanskas also appear.

Are you looking forward to watching?

Is Uncoupled worth the watch?

Some critics have branded the new series as Neil Patrick Harris' best work. The Hollywood Reporter said it offered "genuine sweetness". Meanwhile, fans have been taking to Twitter to give their view. One person said: "Uncoupled is such a fun job. You look amazing, we missed you. @ActuallyNPH #Netflix #Uncoupled."

Uncoupled is on Netflix now

A second wrote: "Not me starting to binge watch Uncoupled on @netflix and then squeal seeing @JonahPlatt! Well done, my friend! Well done! Also, everybody go watch #Uncoupled, it's the series I never knew I needed!"

