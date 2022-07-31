Netflix's Uncoupled: Viewers all saying the same thing about new Neil Patrick Harris series The romantic sitcom is set in New York

Netflix's brand-new romantic sitcom, Uncoupled, arrived on the streaming platform over the weekend and viewers have wasted no time binge-watching the entire series.

The eight-parter, which has been dubbed a modern-day version of Sex and the City, stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a successful New York-based real estate agent who suddenly finds himself single after his partner of 17 years, Colin, walks out on him.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the new show, with one person writing: "I really really love #Uncoupled and please please please give us S2! In the waves of teenage lgbtq+ stories, the series of middle age gay men is quite refreshing," while another added: "Just saw #Uncoupled. I loved every bit of it. A breath of fresh air on series. @ActuallyNPH is amazing. I missed him on our TV. Better have a 2S coming."

A third person tweeted: "So I've watched #Uncoupled in one sitting and unabashedly loved it. NPH's Michael was of course the focus but they also fleshed out the supporting cast in a very balanced way. I'm invested in everyone's story without any one character stealing focus. Highly recommend."

Other fans were left reeling after the series ended on a major cliffhanger which saw [spoiler alert] Colin tell Michael that he thinks he made a mistake in ending their relationship.

One person tweeted: "#Uncoupled is so good but… Wait a MINUTE… @netflix with that cliffhanger, you better renew it.. so serious," while another wrote: "Watched #Uncoupled in one go, thoroughly enjoyed it but WHY did it have to finish on that cliffhanger?!"

A third fan commented: "Just finished #Uncoupled on @NetflixUK with @ActuallyNPH. Really enjoyable, was fantastic. Hoping there will be another season, as you can't leave a cliffhanger like that," while another praised actor Neil for his performance, adding: "I started watching #Uncoupled this weekend. I only have one episode left and I don't want to watch it, because it'll be over then. @ActuallyNPH you are brilliant in this show!"

