Virgin River star teases major character exit in season five

Virgin River could potentially lose a resident when it returns for its fifth season next year, according to one of the stars of the show.

Martin Henderson has hinted that the upcoming episodes could see a major character leave the show for good. Chatting to Glamour, the actor who plays the hunky marine-turned-barkeep Jack Sheridan on the Netflix series dropped a huge hint about the show's future.

WATCH: Have you watched Virgin River season four yet?

Asked what season five could entail, he revealed that Mel's pregnancy will continue to be a main storyline on the show, admitting: "The baby stuff gets really interesting."

"Obviously, I'm speaking without having read any of those actual scripts," he continued before going on to say: "A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

Are you looking forward to season five of the show?

However, it seems unlikely that it will be either Mel or Jack, as Martin went on to say that the couple's relationship is going to be stronger than ever in season five.

"You're going to also see Mel and Jack get really close," he said. "Some of the stuff they're going to go through is really going to cement their bond. A lot of season four was stuff pushing them away, like Jack's drinking.

Charmaine could be leaving the show after her season four finale revelation

"I don't think there was true doubt about the relationship, but there was definitely some questions and bumps that was making their union kind of rocky. Hopefully that big proposal put an end to that."

As for who it could be, many fans have been speculating for some time that Charmaine, played by Lauren Hammersley, could be set to depart the show - and the reveal in the season four finale that Jack is not the father of her twins could set that storyline in motion.

Not only did the actress begin filming another series right before production for Virgin River season five kicked off, but given that her character duped not only Jack but the whole town about her pregnancy, it seems possible that she could be skipping town to avoid all the drama.

