Westworld: viewers react to horrific storyline in season four episode six Warning, spoilers ahead for season four episode six

Shudders. While Westworld has done some pretty horrendous things over the course of the four seasons, fans are calling Caleb’s storyline in episode six one of the show’s most harrowing storylines yet - and for good reason.

In the episode, Caleb, who has discovered that he was now a Host after being killed decades earlier, discovered that his daughter Frankie was still alive, and became determined to get a message to her. However, versions of poor Caleb were being created by Charlotte Hale only as temporary, meaning that each version of Caleb would only last days before dying - and there were many, many versions.

WATCH: Caleb discovers the truth in Westworld season 4

As such, the version that we are following attempts to escape Hale’s facility, only to continuously come across corpses of his former self who had already attempted the escape - and even using one for a deathly drop to the ground out of a vent.

Taking to Twitter to discuss Caleb’s storyline, one person wrote: "This storyline was a horror movie #WestWorld," while another added: "Made my skin crawl." A third fan was full of praise for Aaron Paul’s acting in the scenes, as he flits between determination and devastation while trying to send a message to Frankie.

How amazing was this episode?

One person wrote: "I admit that Caleb has finally become a relevant character given the degree of performance by Aaron Paul also in this course-correcting process that is evident in this episode. Congratulations to those involved for deciding to make it something of value here."

Another fan added: "If you dropped this show last season, I strongly recommend picking it back up again, it's been incredible this season. Caleb's scenes in this episode were outstanding, best parts of the episode. Only downside is they could have done more with Jay."

