It might be one of the hottest summers we've had, but we're still taking the time to settle down in the evenings in front of the box. Luckily, there are plenty of brilliant TV shows coming to your favourite steaming platforms such as Netflix, NOW and Apple TV+ to keep us all entertained.

From the highly-anticipated House of the Dragon to The Sandman, with a dark comedy thrown in too, there's something for everyone. Check out our list of seven shows you absolutely must have on your watch list.

WATCH: Apple TV+ release the trailer for Bad Sisters starring Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff

Bad Sisters

If you love Sharon Horgan (who doesn't?) thanks to her brilliant work on Catastrophe and Motherland, then you'll definitely want to watch Bad Sisters. It tells the story of the Garvey sisters who end up in hot water when their brother-in-law winds up dead. But are they to blame? Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson also star.

Available on Apple TV+ from 19 August

House of the Dragon

Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke star in this prequel to one of the most successful shows on TV. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series is set to look at the Targaryens at the height of their power.

Available on Sky Atlantic and NOW from 22 August

Matt Smith in House of the Dragon

The Princess

There have been many documentaries and movies about the late Diana, Princess of Wales, but the latest, titled The Princess, comes from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ed Perkins. The documentary tells Diana's life story exclusively through contemporaneous archival footage.

Ed spoke to HELLO! about the film, explaining: "While it's a film about Diana, it's also a film about all of us and our relationship with the monarchy and celebrity and our complicity in this story."

Available on Sky and NOW from 14 August

Five Days at Memorial

Five Days at Memorial has been adapted from the book of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink. The story details the actual events that occurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Like the book, the show will depict how the hurricane impacted one local hospital.

Available on Apple TV+ from 12 August

The Sandman

Another highly-anticipated title coming next month is The Sandman. The synopsis reads: "A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence."

Available on Netflix from 5 August

The Sandman is out very soon

Annika

If you're a fan of Nicola Walker, then chances you may have already caught Annika when it aired on Alibi earlier this year. However, if you missed it the first time, you can catch it on NOW from August. Nicola (The Split, Happy Valley) plays a marine detective who battles her personal and professional life when she moves to a quiet Scottish port town.

Available on Sky and NOW from August

Nicola Walker stars in Annika

Selling The OC

First we had Selling Sunset, then Miami, and now we're getting Selling The OC – it seems we can't get enough of watching beautiful people trying to sell ridiculously big and sprawling properties.

Selling The OC lands on Netflix soon

The Oppenheim Group are once again back and we're taking a peek inside their new office on the Orange County coast.

Available on Netflix from 24 August

