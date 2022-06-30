Westworld fans share major theory about Evan Rachel Wood’s character in season four

Westworld season four is finally back on our screens – and fans are already coming up with major theories about the new show. In the returning episode, Evan Rachel Wood is back, but not as Dolores. This time she is Christina, a timid writer being harassed by a man named Peter, who desperately begs her to stop writing her story about him. So what was it all about?

One eagle-eyed fan has taken to Reddit to share his theory, in which they explained that they think Christina is actually in ‘Futureworld’, a theme park of a utopian city where human guests can attend but are “actually being guided into specific behaviours” by the AIs in the park in order to collect data.

WATCH: Westworld is back for season four - and we're as confused as ever

The hints include Christina overhearing two men chatting to one another, where one says: “That was insane. This is way better than I expected. This place is [expletive] wild. Can't believe this is your first time. Come on. I know a spot that's really gonna blow your mind.”

Who is Christina?

Meanwhile, the fan has theorised that Peter is an AI in the park but, like Dolores’ father Peter Abernathy in Westworld, he has seen something that he shouldn’t have, and is now aware of the world he is living in – as well as Christina’s role in it as an AI who persuades people into certain storylines. Convinced?

Other theories include that Christina is actually the human model that Dolores is based on, and that her story takes place decades before the events of Westworld season one – what do you think?

Are they in a 'future world'?

Taking to Twitter to discuss the show’s return, one person wrote: “Christina waking up and doing the same thing every day is a nice call back to Dolores' programming. What's the difference between man and machine if we don't go off-script?”

