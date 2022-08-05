Sandman: meet the cast of Netflix’s new fantasy series The graphic novel adaptation has now been released

Sandman has finally been released on Netflix, and the fantasy show has a seriously impressive host of stars! With Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who alumni all appearing in the series, check out who is who in the brilliant graphic novel adaptation…

MORE: Netflix's Trainwreck: Woodstock 99: Viewers saying the same thing about shocking documentary

Tom Sturridge - Morpheus

Tom, 36, is playing Morpheus, the Dream Lord who finds his kingdom in disarray after being captured by an amateur magician for 100 years. Tom is perhaps best known for his roles in Being Julia and The Boat that Rocked. The star is dating Sienna Miller, and the pair share one daughter, Marlowe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching Netflix's The Sandman?

Boyd Holbrook - The Corinthian

American actor Boyd plays the Corinthian, an escaped nightmare, in the new series. He has previously starred in Gone Girl, The Predator and Vengeance. The star was also previously engaged to Elizabeth Olsen before the pair called off the engagement in 2015. He is now married artist Tatiana Pajkovic, and the pair share one son.

Jenna Coleman - Joanna Constantine

Jenna plays Joanna Constantine, a demon hunter, and is very well know to fantasy fans! The star played Clara Oswald in Doctor Who, and since went on to star in The Cry, The Serpent and Inside No 9.

Gwendoline Christie - Lucifer

Gwendoline stars in the series as Lucifer. She is best known for playing Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones, and has also starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II.

MORE: 7 TV shows out in August you need to have on your watch list

MORE: Fans are seriously divided over Netflix's new thriller Keep Breathing

Sanjeev Bhaskar - Cain

Sanjeev stars as Cain, the brother of Able who lives in the dream realm and regularly murders his brother - bringing sibling rivalry to a whole new level. Sanjeev is currently starring in the hugely popular ITV drama Unforgotten, and also stars in Good Omens and The Kumars.

Vivienne Acheampong - Lucienne

Vivienne stars as Lucienne, Morpheus’ kind and loyal librarian who remains loyal to him during his imprisonment, always believing that he would one day return. Vivienne has previously starred in The One, The Witches and Death in Paradise.

Patton Oswalt - Matthew

Recognise the voice of Matthew the raven? Patton voices Morpheus’ right hand bird. If you were wondering where you’ve heard that voice before, Patton has a seriously impressive filmography, and has starred in Big Hero 6: The Series, Eternals, 22 Jump Street and more.

David Thewlis - John Dee

David Thewlis stars as John Dee, the son of Roderick Burgess who has spent his life suffering from the effects of Morpheus’ stolen items, landing him in a psychiatric hospital. The actor has starred as Remus J Lupin in the Harry Potter series, Wonder Woman and Enola Holmes 2.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.