Virgin River star calls for major change to upcoming series - and fans agree Season five is currently being filmed

Virgin River star Zibby Allen has joked that the upcoming season of the show may have to include a time jump because the cast are "ageing way too fast".

While chatting to Today, the actress, who plays Jack's sister Brie Sheridan in the series, was asked if the five-month time difference between seasons one and four was something that the cast liked to joke about.

She replied: "Oh, all the time. I'm like, 'You guys, eventually, you're gonna have to do a time jump because we're just ageing way too fast for a five-month span.'"

Referencing Charmaine's pregnancy, which was first revealed in season one, she added: "But yeah, I think that the pregnancy thing was one of the first sort of tells because even I, when I was watching the show before I was on, was like, 'Oh, this covers way more time in the story.' And it really doesn't."

Many fans of the show are keen for a time jump in season five and have called for the change on Twitter. One person wrote: "I'm begging for there to be a time jump, believability really ends when you consider all this has happened over five months," while another added: "Charmaine is only five months pregnant??? Ok I'm [going to] need these seasons to time jump or something."

Zibby joked that the show should include a time jump in season five

While we don't know if a time jump will be included in the upcoming fifth season, we do know that fans can expect some exciting new storylines.

Chatting to Glamour in a recent interview, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith dropped a major hint about Jack Sheridan's romantic past.

Charmaine has been pregnant since season one

After being asked whether the character's ex-wife, Mandy, could feature in the new season, he began: "There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully."

"I would say, check out season five and see if Mandy makes an appearance."

