Fans are seriously divided over Netflix's new thriller Keep Breathing The series is the number one trending show right now

Have you watched Keep Breathing yet? The new series, starring Melissa Barrera as Jeff Wilbusch, is described as a "survival thriller series" and has already generated plenty of conversation online.

The Netflix show is clearly being watched by many as it's currently sitting in the top spot of trending shows in the UK. But it seems those who have watched it are pretty divided on their view.

Taking to social media, fans have been giving their verdict on the six-part series. And while some have been loving the suspense behind the story, others haven't been keen.

One person wrote: "Just watched #KeepBreathing on @netflix and I'm NOT a fan. Too much going on. Too many flashbacks. The show isn't realistic enough for me." Another agreed with this, tweeting: "#KeepBreathing on Netflix did not give what it was supposed to [give]."

The drama series is out now

A third was equally unimpressed as they said: "Please, at all costs, avoid #KeepBreathing on Netflix. Flashbacks are my biggest pet peeve. Ended up fast-forwarding it all just to see how she dies or survives."

But it wasn't all bad news for the show as other viewers were big fans of the drama. "Just watched #KeepBreathing on netflix, WOW such a good story," one impressed fan wrote, as a second said: "Weird why the series is rated poorly by many.

Keep Breathing has divided fans

"I think the series #KeepBreathing is really well done. Maybe a little surreal at times, but I was really gripped by the series. Too bad, at the end you would actually like to know how it continues. #Netflix."

A third commented in agreement: "It's both story wise and scenery wise beautiful. Watch it for beautiful Canadian scenery/landscapes & lead actress' great performance alone."

The synopsis for Keep Breathing reads: "After her private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier, lone survivor and New York lawyer, Liv, must battle both an unforgiving wilderness and past personal demons to stay alive."

