Netflix's D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! will be your next true-crime obsession

Calling all true-crime fans! Netflix has released a new documentary series titled, D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!, which investigates the unsolved case of a man who jumped out of a commercial airliner with $200,000 in 1971.

The gripping show looks into the extraordinary case over four episodes that will "make you question your own sanity", according to the series trailer. Intrigued? Here's all you need to know…

What is D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! about?

The series looks into the only unsolved skyjacking in the history of commercial air travel. On 24 November 1971, a man dressed in a dark business suit and sunglasses paid in cash for a plane ticket to fly from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington.

While on board, the man, who called himself Dan Cooper, asked a flight attendant for $200,000 (£1.1 million in today's currency) and four parachutes, threatening to detonate a suitcase bomb if his request wasn't answered. The number of parachutes required suggested that Dan would be taking hostages.

When the plane landed in Seattle, Dan asked the passengers to leave the plane before telling the pilot to fly him out of the country. Taking just one parachute with him, Dan jumped out of the plane alone and plunged into the night sky.

The series investigates the skyjacking of a commercial aeroplane

The police failed to find him after his descent to the ground and Dan, who became criminally known as D.B. Cooper, was not heard from again.

The series explores how the crime became a media sensation and how amateur sleuths are still on the hunt to track D.B. Cooper down, six years after the FBI closed the case in 2016 following a 45-year active investigation.

Did D.B. Cooper survive the fall?

One popular theory is that D.B. Cooper never survived the fall. However, citizen sleuths have offered up evidence over the years that suggest otherwise. One group of people claimed to find the criminal's old parachute strap, while others have suggested that the case has been covered up by the FBI.

