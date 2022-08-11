Grey's Anatomy welcomes five new cast members after Ellen Pompeo announces step back Season 19 of the medical drama is just weeks away

Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey might not be scrubbing in so regularly in Grey's Anatomy season 19, but it looks like we've got lots of new faces to meet!

Taking to Instagram this week, James Pickens Jr, who plays Dr Richard Webber in the long-running medical drama, introduced fans to the roster of new stars joining the show as interns. "Let's give a warm welcome to the new Interns of the Grey's family, excited for season 19," the snap was captioned.

It featured the original cast member alongside five fresh-faced stars who have been announced as part of the cast of the ABC show's next season, including Niko Terho, who will be playing Lucas Adams, an ambitious young new doc who is "determined to prove himself as a surgeon" and Reign star Adelaide Kane, who will play Jules Millin, who "was raised by drug-addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family".

They appear on the right of James' character along with Sex Lives of College Girls star Midori Francis who will play Mika Yasuda, who comes from a large family but is nevertheless "scrappy and confident that she can make it in the program and rise to the top".

Five new interns will be introduced in season 19 of the show

On the other side of Jams are Glee's Harry Shum Jr, who will play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a sharp-witted but impatient resident who is "generous by nature but competitive to a fault," and Inventing Anna star Alexis Floyd who is taking on the role of Simone Griffin, a high-achieving young woman who has ended up at Grey Sloan despite a "painful personal history with the hospital."

We can't wait to get to know the new interns better when the series returns to screens with its milestone 19th season on Thursday 6 October at 9/8c. However, some fans may be a little disappointed as it was recently revealed that leading lady Ellen will be scaling back her presence in the show.

While she will remain an executive producer on the show and its narrator, she is slated to only appear in eight of the new season's 20-something episodes as she focuses on her new untitled orphan-themed limited series for Hulu.

