Grey's Anatomy star lands new role away from show amid exit rumors Has this fan favorite hung up their scrubs for good?

Grey's Anatomy season 18 ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Kevin McKidd's Dr Owen Hunt seemingly leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to start a new life overseas with his wife and children.

But does that mean Kevin McKidd has bowed out of the medical drama? While the Ellen Pompeo-fronted show left things on a pretty ambiguous note, it's now been revealed that Kevin has landed a role in a brand new British series - which may clear things up.

The 48-year-old actor has returned to his native Scotland to shoot brand new crime thriller, Six Four, which suggests that Owen and his wife Teddy, played by Raver, might have hung up their scrubs for good.

Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by Hideo Yokoyama, the upcoming drama tells the "dark and compelling story of kidnap, corruption, betrayal and an uncompromising search for the truth" as a police detective's teenage daughter goes missing.

Kevin McKidd has been playing Dr Owen Hunt on Grey's since 2008

The four-part series, which has commenced filming on location in Glasgow, will premiere on ITV's new, free streaming service ITVX in 2023 before transferring to linear transmission months later. There's no news about a US release date just yet, but it is expected that fans across the will be able to catch it on BritBox.

Joining Kevin in the series are Sherlock star Vinette Robinson, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore's Richard Coyle, The Bay actor James Cosmo, The Irregulars star Alex Ferns and The Long Call actress Iona Anderson, among others.

Kevin's new series will see him return to the UK

In a statement, Kevin said of his new role: "I'm delighted to be returning to my native Scotland and to be partnering Vinette Robinson as my on-screen wife, Michelle, and to be working with House Productions and ITV on what promises to be a compelling thriller."

Meanwhile, no official announcements on Kevin's future on Grey's has been made following the show's dramatic season finale last week. He has been a regular cast member since 2008, and we know that the ABC medical drama has been renewed for a 19th season, with filming set to begin sometime this summer.

