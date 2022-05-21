Grey’s Anatomy teases Sandra Oh comeback ahead season 18 finale - and fans are freaking out The actress played Dr Cristina Yang on the show between 2005 and 2014

Grey’s Anatomy fans were left devastated back in 2014 when fan favourite Cristina Yang, played by Sandra Oh, decided it was time to move on and hung up her scrubs for a final time - but could she soon be returning to the show?

Fans seem to think so after the official Instagram for the ABC series shared a photo of Sandra alongside Alex Landi’s Nico Kim. The two could be seen smiling with their arms around each other in the post, which was cryptically captioned with a single teary-eyed emoji.

Fans wasted no time in taking to the comment section to express their excitement at the prospect of Sandra returning to the long-running medical drama. “BUT IS SHE BACK OMGGGGGGG,” one excitedly wrote.

Another said: “Please don't play with my feelings!” while a third asked: “Omg… could Christina be coming back for an episode??" Someone else added: “Waitttttt....you can't just post Sandra without warning us! #whatdoesthismean”

Sandra Oh appeared in a new photo on the official Grey's Anatomy Instagram

Since her exit eight years ago, Sandra has become internationally known for her role in the Emmy award-winning spy thriller series Killing Eve and has also starred in the likes of Netflix drama The Chair and crime drama American Crime. More recently, she lent her voice to Disney film Turning Red.

She has previously opened up about reprising her role on Grey’s - which she says she gets asked about all the time. Speaking on the Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast last year, she admitted that while she has "moved on", she wouldn’t rule it out.

"I love it, though," she began, adding: "And this is also why I really appreciate the show… that I still get asked this. It's very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character."

She continued: "In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on."

