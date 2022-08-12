The tragic true story behind Five Days at Memorial Apple TV+'s new drama is based on actual events

If you're looking for something to watch this weekend then Apple TV+ has a brand new drama that looks like a tragic but gripping watch.

MORE: 7 TV shows out in August you need to have on your watch list

The series, titled Five Days at Memorial, is based on the non-fiction book of the same name, written by Sheri Fink, and details real events at the Memorial Medical Centre in New Orleans that occurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Here's all you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Five Days at Memorial - the official trailer

What is Five Days at Memorial about?

Sheri Fink's book, Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital, details the harrowing and difficult choices medical staff were forced to make when their hospital was overwhelmed with patients in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

MORE: Trying stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith open up about season three's unique challenges, losing Imelda Staunton and the show's future

MORE: When will BBC’s hit crime show Strike return for season 5?

The mini-series is out now

As patients and victims began to swarm the hospital after being evacuated looking for shelter, the health facility and its staff was pushed to the limits. Forty-five people, all of them patients, lost their lives when power systems failed as a result of flooding and a lack of disaster strategies.

The mini-series will detail the tragic events of August 2005 and seek to portray the failings and choices made by staff and the health care institution. Hurricane Katrina claimed the lives of almost 2,000 people and left millions homeless.

MORE: Never Have I Ever: viewers have same complaint over season 3

The devastating natural disaster occurred in 2005

Who stars in Five Days at Memorial?

Leading the cast of Five Days at Memorial is Vera Farmiga who portrays Dr. Anna Pou. Anna is a physician at the medical centre and in the face of a crisis she's forced to make difficult decision regarding the well-being of staff.

Other names to look out for in the cast include Adepero Oduye, Cornelius Smith Jr., Molly Hager, Cherry Jones and Julie Ann Emery.

Vera Farmiga leads the cast

When is Five Days at Memorial out?

Five Days at Memorial premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday 12 August, meaning the first three episodes are out now for viewers to stream.

The remaining five episodes will subsequently be released on a weekly basis. Due to the show being billed as a mini-series and focusing on one story, it's not expected that a season two will be commissioned.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.