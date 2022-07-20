Black Bird: where are Larry Hall and Jimmy Keene now? The fascinating true story has been a huge hit with viewers

Black Bird is Apple TV+’s latest offering, and has already received a hugely positive reception from viewers and critics alike. The true-crime series follows an incarcerated drug dealer, Jimmy Keene, who is offered clemency from a ten-year sentence on the condition that he persuades a suspected serial killer, Larry Hall, of confessing to his crimes before his appeal is accepted and he is released from prison.

MORE: Black Bird: viewers saying same thing about Taron Egerton’s Apple TV drama

Where is Jimmy Keene now?

According to Jimmy’s memoir on which the adaptation is based, In with the Devil, Jimmy successfully befriended Larry, who confessed to him that he had killed several girls, and had marked their location on a map alongside carved birds to “watch over them”. He also spoke to Jimmy about killing Tricia Reitler and Jessica Roach in detail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you started watching the series yet?

Jimmy informed the FBI of what he had learned before confronting Jimmy over the killings and being placed in solitary confinement. Sadly, the FBI didn’t receive the message in time, by which the map and bird figurines had disappeared. However, Jimmy’s information was enough to have his sentence lifted, and he was released from prison after serving a year-and-a-half of his ten-year sentence.

Jimmy is an executive producer on the show

Jimmy now works in business, and is an executive producer on Black Bird. He also released a memoir about his experiences as an informant for the FBI.

MORE: 15 best TV shows of 2022: our top picks from this year so far

MORE: Apple TV+ new series Criminal Record with Peter Capaldi confirmed - get the details

Speaking about meeting him to Radio Times, Taron Egerton, who plays him in the show, said: “He's a really nice guy and he was very pleased that I got in the shape I got into to play him. He just seemed really pleased and excited and grateful that we were going to such pains to tell his story in the best way we could."

Where is Larry Hall now?

Larry met Jimmy while in prison awaiting an appeal. Despite confessing to the murder of Jessica Roach, his defence argued that the confession was coerced, and that he has a personality disorder “that makes him susceptible to suggestion and pathologically eager to please”, which is why he confessed to the crime.

Larry is played by Paul Walter Hauser on the show

He continued to give details on the murders of two women to Jimmy, and later confessed to killing Laurie Depies and Eulalia Mylia Chavez, only to later recant his statement, as he had in previous confessions. Police suspect that he may have been responsible for the murders of up to 40 women, and he is currently learning a life sentence at a medium-security prison in North Carolina.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.