Never Have I Ever: viewers have same complaint over season 3 

Never Have I Ever is finally back on Netflix for season three, and fans have been quick to binge-watch the hugely popular teen comedy - and needless to say, they have some thoughts about it!

In the opening three episodes - and spoilers ahead for those who have yet to watch, you have been warned - the show undoes the relationships set up in season two, including Devi and Paxton, Ben and Aneesa and Fabiola and Eve - and viewers took to social media to discuss.

One person wrote: "Hold up so Devi and Paxton only lasted 3 episodes are y’all serious. I love the whole character development he got. But damn I loved him and Devi. You couldn’t let us have that. I hate that these shows are so damn predictable." Another viewer added: "No I'm sorry but Paxton deserved so much better also why putting them together to ruin them so quickly also why Ben gosh I just hate him as a character."

A third person wrote: "They’re not even dropping 'hints' that Ben and Aneesa’s relationship is headed to its end… they’re straight up telling us."

They didn't last long!

However, others were thrilled that the show appeared to be moving towards Ben and Devi coming together, with one writing: "I'm BEGGING THE WRITERS TO GIVE ME BEN AND DEVI BEFORE THE END OF THIS SEASON PLEEEEEEEEK," while another wrote: "idc benvi is my endgame." A third person tweeted: "EN AND DEVI HAVE SO MUCH CHEMISTRY like enemies to lovers over any other trope any day periodt."

The show is set to finish after four seasons, and Mindy Kaling opened up about why to Entertainment Weekly, explaining: "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense. They can’t be in high school forever. We’ve seen those shows. Like, you’ve been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

