Meet Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann's family - including his famous relatives! The beloved actor plays Dr. Patrick Turner on the show

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has been adored for many years thanks to his time on the BBC midwifery drama as Dr. Patrick Turner. The Turner family are a viewers' favourite on the show, which has been on screens since 2012.

But what about his family in real life? Here's all you need to know about the actor's loved one, and you may recognise his brothers…

WATCH: Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife

Who is in Stephen McGann's family?

Stephen has been acting since the 80s and it seems his brothers have followed suit! The eldest of the McGann brothers is Joe, 64, who has had acting roles in The Hanging Gale, The Upper Hand and All Creatures Great and Small.

Next in line is Paul, 62, who is perhaps best-known for playing the eighth incarnation of the Doctor in the Doctor Who television film which was released in 1996. He's also well-known for his role in Withnail and I, Hornblower and, more recently, Holby City, playing the part of John Gaskell.

Paul McGann is known for Withnail and I, and many more roles

The third brother is Mark McGann, who is widely renowned for his acting work in the theatre. He's appeared in West End shows such as Lennon, which was then adapted into a film, Blood Brothers and An Inspector Calls.

His TV credits include The Grand and Scully. In recent years, his work has been focused on writing and directing for the stage and screen.

Joe McGann is also an actor

Stephen is the youngest brother and, of course, portrays Patrick Turner in Call the Midwife. But he's also starred in West End show, Footloose and Emmerdale. He's also a public speaker and scientist.

The McGann brothers also have a young sister named Clare, who, according to IMDb, works as in TV production.

Who is Stephen McGann's wife?

Stephen McGann's wife is Heidi Thomas. Call the Midwife fans will know that Heidi is known for being the creator and writer behind the BBC drama. The couple, who married in 1998 and share a son together, have previously opened up about what it's like working together in recent years.

Stephen McGann's wife, Heidi, is the writer behind Call the Midwife

"Heidi always says, 'I get really nervous because I know he's got the script now.' So it turns away instantly from her being like, 'No, you're not allowed to look, you're not allowed to know', she then gets terrified: 'Oh, I wonder will he like it? Will he not like it? Will he think it's terrible? Will he think it's good?'

"She always does the same thing, she goes, 'Yes!' If she knows she's made me cry, she knows it's going to be ok and she's really pleased."

