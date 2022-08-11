Call the Midwife melts fans' hearts with touching tribute amid major cast news Daniel Laurie has been nominated at the TV Choice Awards

Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie has thanked fans of the show after being nominated for Best Actor in this year's TV Choice Awards.

MORE: Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann sends support to co-star for heartwarming reason

The popular period series issued a statement containing Daniel's heartwarming reaction to the news.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with series 11 yet?

The show's official Facebook account shared a snap of Daniel in costume as his character Reggie Jackson, alongside images of the actor posing next to fellow co-stars Ella Bruccoleria and Cliff Parisi.

The caption read: "'It makes me feel alive' - Daniel Laurie's moving response to being nominated as Best Actor in this year's TV Choice Awards for his performance as Reggie in Call the Midwife.

MORE: Call the Midwife boss reveals future of beloved show beyond season 12

MORE: Call the Midwife star Daniel Laurie has a famous dad - find out who!

"We hope by now you've heard the wonderful news that Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie, has been nominated in the prestigious Best Actor category at this year's TV Choice Awards. We were SO THRILLED at this recognition... but were really touched by Danny's own response, and that of his family, to this incredible news.

Daniel with his co-star Cliff Parisi

"'We are a bit overwhelmed at the moment', said Danny's family, 'but Danny would like to say a quick word to everyone'... 'Thank you to everyone for voting for me - it is an awesome honour. It makes me feel alive.'"

The show's team finished by adding: "Feeling alive. Feeling recognised and appreciated for who we are and what we do. Isn't that what we all deserve? Isn't that what our drama is all about?" before encouraging fans to vote for him.

Daniel with his co-star Ella Bruccoleria

Fans were quick to react to the heartfelt post, with many congratulating Daniel. One person wrote: "Congratulations Daniel on your nomination I hope you take out the award, your character Reggie is one of my favourites on the show," while another added: "He's so great on the show! One of our favourite characters!! Great acting Danny! Congratulations on the well-deserved nomination!! We voted for you!"

A third viewer commented: "Awww congrats, Danny! I voted for you because you're an amazing actor and 100% deserve to win!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.