Will there be a Day Shift sequel? Here's all we know Jamie Foxx stars in the new Netflix movie

Day Shift on Netflix is clearly proving popular with film lovers right now as the Jamie Foxx-led movie is sitting comfortably in number one of the top ten trending films.

The dark comedy, which landed on Netflix earlier this week, sees the stand-up comic, musician and actor portray Bud Jablonski, a hard-working father who says he works at a local pool but actually earns his keep as a vampire killer. Sounds intriguing right?

Viewers have been loving the movie so far, but will there be a follow-up? Here's what we know...

Will there be a Day Shift 2 on Netflix?

As Day Shift has only just been released, it's perhaps unsurprising that Netflix is yet to announce whether a sequel is in the works. Usually, the streaming giant assesses views and fan response a little while after a show or movie has been released to determine its future.

But it's certainly possible and something the cast is keen on! Oscar-winning actor Jamie, who is also known for his roles in Dream Girls, Ray, and the Annie reboot, admitted both he and his co-star Dave Franco are eager to make it happen.

Have you watched Day Shift yet?

"We talked last night about it and we got some great ideas," he told Screen Rant. "It's not always normal for Netflix to do part twos, they don't always do it, but we feel like with this one, we got a great chance on how everybody's responding to it already. So I think we'll definitely try to make it happen and I think if they do, it'll be even better."

What is Day Shift on Netflix about?

For those who are yet to watch, the official synopsis reads: "Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an International Union of Vampire Hunters."

Both Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco have said they're hoping for a sequel

What are the fans making of Day Shift on Netflix?

Fans have been taking to social media to give their verdict on the gruesome movie. One person said: "Just finished watching #DayShift on @NetflixUK starring @iamjamiefoxx and I really enjoyed it and I hope it gets a sequel."

Another wrote: "#DayShift Was a lot funnier than I expected. Really hoping for a sequel, we need more of the Nazarian Bros!"

