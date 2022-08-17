Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect Morticia Addams in Wednesday trailer The show Wednesday will focus on Morticia and Gomez’s daughter

Catherine Zeta-Jones has channelled Angelina Houston as Morticia Addams in the first trailer for Wednesday, a Netflix series focusing on Morticia and Gomez’s ruthless daughter, Wednesday. Needless to say, the show looks amazing - and we can’t believe Catherine’s transformation!

In the trailer, Wednesday decides to punish the swim team at her school after they bully her brother Pugsly, telling them: "The only person who gets to torture my brother is me." After she is expelled, she is sent to Nevermore Academy - where she can finally meet some like-minded people.

The official synopsis reads: "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

The story will focus on Wednesday

The series is from Tim Burton, who of course directed films including Corpse Bride and Nightmare Before Christmas - so expect a spooky vibe! The cast stars Jane the Virgin star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, while Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie plays Principal Larissa Weems, and Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams. Sign us up!

Meet the new Addams family

Fans were loving the casting of Catherine and Lius as Morticia and Gomez. Following the announcement, one person wrote: "The perfect pairing I didn't know I needed," while another added: "This casting is sexy and they are both the perfect fit, especially Luis." A third person wrote: "I'm goth and today I'm glad I've maintained my Netflix subscription."

