Netflix's Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist will leave viewers shocked - here's why

Netflix's new documentary series, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, tells the bizarre and shocking story of American football player Manti Te'o, whose life and career were sent spiralling after a clandestine online relationship hit the headlines.

The two hour-long episodes form the first part of volume two of Netflix's Untold documentary series, which features epic stories from the world of sports. So what is the latest instalment about? Find out here…

What is The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist about?

On 11 September 2012, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o's world was turned upside down when his grandmother and girlfriend died on the same day in the run-up to his team's most important fixtures.

However, in January the following year, it was reported that his girlfriend had never existed, placing Manti at the centre of one of the most notable American sporting scandals of that year.

Manti's girlfriend, Lennary Kekua, who he had pursued a purely online relationship with, was actually revealed to be a persona created by Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo.

At the time, some pundits speculated that Manti was in on the hoax in an attempt to gain national attention, which he denies.

Football player Manti Te'o was catfished online

In the new documentary, the Hawaii-born college footballer recounts his upbringing as well as his relationship with the three most important pillars in his life: family, football and his Mormon faith.

Catfisher Ronaiah, who has since transitioned into a woman, also appears in a separate interview and claims to have made the account after having fallen in love with the sportsman.

Catfisher Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo appears in the documentary

The official synopsis reads: "Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football.

"College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy."

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist is available to stream on Netflix.

