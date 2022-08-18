Call the Midwife cast rally around co-star following moving post Have you caught up with season 11 yet?

Call the Midwife stars have shown their support for fellow cast member Daniel Laurie after he was nominated for Best Actor at this year's TV Choice Awards.

The family of his young co-star, Nate Court, who played baby Robert, the infant born with Down Syndrome at the end of series ten, penned an emotional message in support of Daniel.

A message from Nate's dad, Matt, which was posted on the show's official social media accounts, read: "Aside from being a great actor with some delicate storylines, Daniel is also flying the flag for diversity and inclusion, taking the bar to high levels, breaking boundaries and paving the way for so many families like our own."

He went on to share a personal story about the family's experience with Daniel, writing: "On a personal note (and we hope Daniel doesn’t mind us sharing this), but to show how lovely Daniel is - he went out of his way last year to go to the toy shop, to send both our boys a little gift at Christmas. A really lovely touch!"

He continued: "So PLEASE spare two minutes to vote for Daniel. Seeing his name up there as a nomination for Best Actor is amazing, and we’re cheering him on to take home the award! Whatever the outcome he’s left a huge impression, in so many ways!"

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Doctor Turner actor, Stephen McGann, was quick to show his support for the message by retweeting the post.

The heartfelt message comes just a week after Daniel thanked fans for voting for him.

Nate Court as baby Robert

A message from the actor's family, posted on the show's official Instagram page, read: "We are a bit overwhelmed at the moment but Danny would like to say a quick word to everyone... 'Thank you to everyone for voting for me - it is an awesome honour. It makes me feel alive.'"

