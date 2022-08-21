House of the Dragon: Who is Emma D'Arcy and where have you seen them before? Emma plays Princess Rhaenerys

The Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, is just hours away from being released, meaning it won't be long until fans of the popular fantasy series will be making their long-awaited return to Westeros.

But given the new show is set 300 years before the events of the original series, a whole new host of characters are set to be introduced to viewers, who may be curious to learn more about lead actor Emma D'Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenerys.

Who is Emma D'Arcy?

Emma D'Arcy is a 30-year-old actor who plays Princess Rhaenerys Targaryen, the firstborn child of King Viserys and Queen Aemma Arryn, in the new prequel series.

Emma identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

Emma and Olivia Cooke as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower

Where have you seen Emma before?

Before landing a lead role in House of the Dragon, Emma appeared in several TV series and films. Fans of the popular BBC and Netflix series Wanderlust may recognise them for playing Naomi Richards, the 18-year-old daughter of protagonists Joy and Alan Richards, played by Toni Collette and Steven Mackintosh.

They also played Astrid in Truth Seekers, the horror comedy series created by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Emma also featured as Hazel in the 2020 comedy-drama Misbehaviour and also appeared as Emma Hobday in the 2021 romantic drama, Mothering Sunday, alongside Colin Firth and Olivia Coleman.

Emma has starred in several TV shows and films over her career

The actor has also appeared in several theatre productions including Romeo and Juliet, The Games We Played and The Crucible.

Speaking about their latest role in the medieval drama, Emma said: "Rhaenyra is deeply interested in gender dynamics; she has really keen awareness for the different space that men and women are afforded.

"She feels at odds with the way that she's read," they told iNews. "She feels like an inherent outsider that, despite their best efforts, and from a very young age, I think she's seeking a way of living that feels authentic. I find that very moving."

