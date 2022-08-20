How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK, US and abroad

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Thronies were bereft when Game of Thrones ended in 2019 after eight epic seasons and the wait is almost over for the new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, airing on Sunday in the US, and Monday in the UK.

READ: House of the Dragon review - is the GoT prequel any good?

RELATED: House of the Dragon cast, plot and more - everything you need to know

With 10-episodes in the new season, die-hard GoT are going to be keen to avoid any House of the Dragon spoilers. But with holiday season firmly upon us, there’s an easy way to watch House of the Dragon episodes in the UK, in the US and while you’re abroad, with a VPN.

Matt Smith stars in House of the Dragon

Here’s how to watch the Game of Thrones prequel anywhere in the world.

How to watch House of the Dragon in the UK

In the UK, House of the Dragon will air on Sky Atlantic and Now TV. While you can watch them anywhere in the UK, if you’re heading abroad, it’s trickier as the content is geo-restricted. The easiest way to stream your favourite shows while abroad? With a handy VPN, like ExpressVPN.

Completely legal, a VPN changes the location of your IP address to get around the geo-targeting issue – so you can keep on top of your TV programmes post-pool day and not miss a beat of the action.

RELATED: Dr Who star Matt Smith teases House of the Dragon plotline

How to watch House of the Dragon in the US

If you’re based in the US, House of the Dragon will be released onto cable channel HBO, and on its streaming service, HBO Max.

If you’re in the US and heading to another country, sign into ExpressVPN, select a US server, search for HBO Max and sign into your account to watch House of the Dragon.

Viewers in Latin America, Scandinavia, Asia and parts of Europe should also be able to watch House of the Dragon on their regional version of HBO.

While HBO Max isn’t currently offering any free trials, for a limited-time only, non-subscribers in the US can stream the entire Game of Thrones box set (yes, every single episode!) for free.

If you’re in the UK, take advantage of this offer with ExpressVPN – simply select a US server on ExpressVPN and search for HBO Max.

House of the Dragon cast and characters

The cast of House of the Dragon is one incredible who's who of actors: Dr Who star Matt Smith stars as Daemon Targaryen, Notting Hill's Rhys Ifans and Emma D'Arcy take the lead with Eve Best, Milly Alcock (as a young Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke joining the line-up. Graham McTavish, Paddy Considine and Steve Toussaint also star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The House of the Dragon trailer

How to use a VPN

VPNs are ridiculously easy to use and can be downloaded onto your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Once logged in, select a UK server, head to your NOW TV or Sky hub, log in to your account, sit back and enjoy the show.

Is there an ExpressVPN discount?

Yes! Take advantage of the special ExpressVPN deal, offering three extra months free with a 12-month subscription – saving you 49% on the overall price.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.