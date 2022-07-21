House of the Dragon: viewers praise the same thing in new trailer Find out what fans are saying about the upcoming HBO/Sky Atlantic series

House of the Dragon’s full-length trailer is finally here, and shows an in-depth look at what to expect from the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel. Following the trailer’s release, fans have flocked online to discuss the new footage – with many saying the same thing…

Fans have been hugely impressed by the CGI of the dragons in the trailer. While in the original show, Daenerys was the ‘mother’ to the last ever three dragons, the prequel is set in an era where there are many dragons belonging to the Targaryen family – and it looks like the creators of the show have spent a great deal of time making the creatures distinctive.

One person wrote: “I really like how each dragon has its own look, they're not basically copied and pasted from one. They seem to all be different sizes and colours which makes this show seem more attention to detail.”

Another fan added: “I like how they made Caraxes actually look violent and bloodthirsty. It does seem like they are going to give the dragons different personalities too!”

A third person added: “I love that the dragons look individual from each other, unlike in GoT where they exactly look the same just with different colours. Here in HoTD each dragon has its own facial features and facial structures and different body structures, you can really identify one from another.”

The new series is set to land on HBO and Sky Atlantic on Monday 22 August for a ten-episode series. Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series is set to look at the Targaryens at the height of their power.

Based on the novel Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, the author has given the series his seal of approval, saying: “I’m excited. I’m always a little apprehensive when you turn your baby over to foster parents but I’m involved in this, and it’s great to have [Ryan J Condal], who's a great writer, and someone who really knows my work.”

House of the Dragon airs on Monday 22 August on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW

