House of the Dragon: everything to know about the cast and characters Meet the new residents of the Seven Kingdoms

Game of Thrones' hugely anticipated prequel House of the Dragon is set to land on our screens in August, and we have the lowdown on all the new characters who are living in Westeros during the new series. The story is set 300 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, but still has plenty of recognisable family names, including the Starks and Targaryens. Meet them here…

MORE: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: meet the cast

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon - Eve Best

Known as 'The Queen Who Never Was', Rhaenys was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favoured her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male. We can't imagine that this will have lingering feelings of ill will.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Game of Thrones' prequel House of the Dragon trailer

King Viserys Targaryen - Paddy Considine

A kindly King, Viserys is a good man who was chosen to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. However, as we know, good men are not necessarily good kings (sorry King Robert). Basically, we don't think Viserys' reign is going to be all that successful.

Prince Daemon Targaryen - Matt Smith

The Sky description reads: "The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air." In short, Daemon's gonna be insane.

Alicent Hightower - Olivia Cooke

Daughter of the Hand of the King Otto Hightower, Alicent is known as the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen. One to watch.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen - Emma D’Arcy

Dragonrider Rhaenyra is the King's first-born child and of pure Valyrian blood. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man. We're already sensing Cersei Lannister vibes.

Lord Corlys Velaryon 'The Sea Snake' - Steve Toussaint

The lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As 'The Sea Snake,' the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters. The LANNISTERS people!

MORE: Game of Thrones prequel series House of The Dragon finally gets release date

MORE: House of the Dragon: everything we know about Game of Thrones spin-off so far

Ser Criston Cole - Fabien Frankel

Dornish Ser Criston is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honour and his preternatural skill with a sword. Step aside Jon Snow!

Mysaria - Sonoya Mizuno

She came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall and rose to become the most trusted -- and most unlikely -- ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne. Littlefinger part two? We'll have to wait and see.

Otto Hightower - Rhys Ifans

The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the King's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.