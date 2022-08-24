Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners Find out all about their previous and current relationships here...

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job.

The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you know about their love lives? Find out more about their previous and current relationships here...

Jesse Spencer

Jesse Spencer, who plays Captain Matthew Casey on the long-running series, became a married man last year! He tied the knot with research scientist Kali Woodruff in a small ceremony in her home town of Neptune, Florida. The pair had been dating for a number of years, having met in 2014 at a music festival with friends.

Prior to that, Jesse dated Brazilian big wave surfer Maya Gabeira for three years and his House co-star Jennifer Morrison between 2004 and 2007, whom he proposed to during filming.

Taylor Kinney

Kelly Severide actor Taylor Kinney has recently sparked speculation that he could be officially off the market after being spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding ring in a selfie of himself and his 26-year-old model girlfriend Ashley Cruger.

The actor was previously engaged to pop star, Lady Gaga. The pair met in 2011 on the set of her music video for her song You and I and began a romantic relationship shortly after; he popped the question in 2014. However, things weren't meant to be and they ended up calling off their engagement in July 2016.

Kara Killmer

Sylvie Brett actress Kara Killmer is married to fellow actor Andrew Cheney. The two met in 2015 when they were cast alongside each other in the movie, Beyond the Mask. After a year of dating, they tied the knot in May 2016, meaning they have recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Miranda Rae Mayo

While it's not known whether Miranda is in a relationship, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the 30-year-old actress spoke about relationships, saying: "I really believe commitment is a facilitator of freedom, and that commitment provides a bed of trust, whether in a relationship or a practice."

Eamonn Walker

British-born Eammon Walker dated his wife Sandra for more than 20 years before finally popping the question to her. Together, they now live in Los Angeles with their three children.

Alberto Rosende

Alberto Rosende, who plays Blake Gallo, has been dating Tessa Mossey since 2017. The pair met on the Freeform show Shadowhunters, when Tessa joined the cult program as a human girl who desired to be turned into a vampire. However, Alberto and Tessa have been long-distance as he spents most of the year in Chicago filming the NBC series.

David Eigenberg

David Eigenberg is both a husband and a father! The actor who portrays Christopher Herrmann on the NBC drama shares an 11-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter with his wife, Chrysti.

Joe Minoso

Joe Minoso and his wife Caitlin Murphy Miles have the sweetest love story! The pair met on the set of Chicago Fire back in 2013 when Caitlin was working as a makeup artist. The two tied the knot in 2016 after three years together and are still going strong.

