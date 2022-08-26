Sanditon: everything we know about season three so far All you need to know about plot, cast, release date and more...

The season two finale of Sanditon has ended on a cliffhanger like no other and we're already counting down the days until we can return to the coastal town to see what's happened to our beloved Austen heroine.

So what do we know about season three so far and when will it potentially land on screens? Keep reading for everything we know so far...

WATCH: Did you enjoy the second season of the period drama series?

Has Sanditon season three been confirmed?

Yes! Fans will be pleased to hear that after the period drama was initially cancelled back in 2019 by ITV, it was picked up by BritBox and American broadcaster PBS for not one but two more seasons.

You are cordially invited to return to the finest seaside resort...

Sanditon season three was confirmed back in 2021

What's more, it was recently revealed that both seasons two and three were filmed back-to-back in 2021, with showrunner Justin Young telling press that the upcoming episodes are "in the can" and ready to air. How exciting!

What will happen in Sanditon season three?

The dramatic season two cliffhanger saw Charlotte Heywood's hopes of a future with the Mr Darcy-esque Alexander Colbourne dashed. Following their kiss in the penultimate episode, Alexander unceremoniously fired Charlotte as a governess to his children after being convinced by Colonel Lennox that the pair would not be happy together.

Will Charlotte and Mr Colbourne reunite?

He and Charlotte subsequently parted on bad terms, and although he tried to win her back, the episode ended with Charlotte engaged - to another man. As a result, Alexander decided to leave town. We're hopeful that season three will see the couple reunited, but we're not so sure how they will be able to reunite, given Charlotte's new fiance, Ralph is now in the picture…

What cast members are returning for Sanditon season three?

Once again, there's good news and bad news on the casting. While viewers can expect to see the likes of Rose William's Charlotte Heywood, Kris Marshall's Tom Parker, Rosie Graham's Alison Heywood, Ben Lloyd-Hughes Alexander Colbourne and more, it's been revealed that two cast members have decided to call it a day on the drama.

Colonel Francis Lennox won't be back for season three

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Charlotte Spencer, who plays Esther Babington and Tom Weston-Jones, who plays red coat rogue Colonel Francis Lennox, will not be returning for season three. They follow in the footsteps of season one love interest Sidney Parker, played by Theo James, as the cast members who have sadly left the show.

When will Sanditon season three be released?

There's no news yet on an official release date for Sanditon season three, but we expect it to be sometime in 2023. When asked when the upcoming episodes will be released, showrunner Justin Young remained tight-lipped. "Well, all I can tell you is it will be next year, and it's a funny thing because I think it's very frustrating for the fans," he said.

"I get this all the time. They know it's out there. They know we have it on our hard drives, and they know that the final episode of season three is finished," he continued. "It's in the can, and so I'm afraid we're going to hang on to it for a while, and I know they think they want to see it now, but it really is worth the wait, I hope."

