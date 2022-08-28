Escape to the Chateau stars share adorable snap of children Arthur and Dorothy - and fans all notice the same thing Dick and Angel took to Instagram

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have posted an adorable new photo of their two children, Arthur and Dorothy - and fans can't believe how much they've grown!

The new snap, which was posted on the Channel 4 show's official Instagram page, showed the pair looking blissful while they posed in front of the teacup ride during their recent trip to Disneyland Paris.

The caption read: "Last week, the Strawbridges took a very magical trip...

"A couple of hours on the train and we found ourselves in a complete wonderland. There was Mickey and Minnie, oodles of Princesses, face painting and glitter, big rides and little rides, and very dear friends from the UK including my gorgeous goddaughter. We had a ball!"

Fans were quick to point out how grown-up Arthur, nine, and Dorothy, eight, looked in the gorgeous photo.

One person wrote: "Gosh, how they've grown up since the last series!" while another added: "Wow they have grown you can see a change in them bless."

Fans couldn't help but comment on how grown up the children looked

A third fan commented: "Can't get over how much they've grown up. Bless them."

The new snap comes just days after the couple opened up about the "humbling" response they received from fans after announcing they would be taking their Dare To Do It tour Down Under.

Taking to Instagram, the pair shared a photo of the family on stage during a previous leg of the UK tour alongside the caption: "Good morning to you! Wow, yesterday's response to our new tour was truly humbling.

"Thank you... honestly, we cannot wait! We celebrated last night with Sushi and Sake (Sake not for the children!) and talked lots about the adventures ahead!"

The family are going back on tour next year

Last week, Dick and Angel revealed that the family would be jetting off to Australia and New Zealand next year for the upcoming tour.

They wrote on Instagram: "We cannot wait to come and say hello in person, thank you for the love, have a giggle, and maybe even a drink! It's an honour to have the opportunity to embark on this adventure, and we cannot wait….we are all crazily excited, it’s in our chats every day, and Dorothy has already started planning outfits - for everyone!"

