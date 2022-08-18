Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce they are 'leaving the chateau' - details The Channel 4 stars are off

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have announced they are leaving their beloved chateau behind, but all for good reason!

The Channel 4 favourites are set to jet to Australia and New Zealand early next year for their Dare to Do It tour.

This will mean the family departing from their beautiful home in France, along with son Arthur and daughter Dorothy, but only temporarily.

Sharing a promotional picture for their upcoming tour, the couple wrote: "BIG NEWS from the Strawbridges!! Exciting Family Announcement! We are coming to Australia & New Zealand with our 'Dare to Do It' Tour!

The family are taking their tour further afield

"In February 2023 all four of us will be leaving The Chateau on a 'jet plane' with grandma and papi and coming to see you! Australia and New Zealand were the first overseas countries to adopt 'Escape to the Chateau' and follow our adventures, which we really appreciate!!"

The tickets are on sale, and fans are already excited. "This has made my day! You're coming to my hometown," penned one, and: "Wooohooo! Just booked. Thanks for the heads up. We can't wait to see you!!," said another.

The family have had an incredibly busy summer, as they have opened up their home to be a wedding venue for special couples marrying in France.

The couple are taking their kids on tour too

Dick and Angel had been forced to postpone events scheduled to be held at their 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson due to the coronavirus pandemic and had not hosted a wedding since 2019 until early May.

Celebrating the news with a post to their social media pages, the couple shared a stunning snap of their mesmerising orangery. "Events are back at The Chateau!" the caption started. "Over the past few months, the Chateau's Orangery has been filled with love and celebration. The perfect setting for a vintage-inspired soirée."

