Escape to the Chateau stars announce major news - and fans are delighted! The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a major update with their followers - and fans across the pond will be over the moon!

MORE: Escape to the Chateau’s Angel Strawbridge shares secret addition to chateau - and fans are obsessed

Taking to their official Instagram page on Wednesday, the couple, who have been busy hosting two weddings at the chateau this week, revealed that season eight of their Channel 4 show is now available to US audiences.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible discovery while restoring roof

Posting a stunning photo of Angel inspecting a champagne glass, the pair wrote in the caption: "A Very Wonderful Wednesday to you! It's been a busy week here at the Chateau with two weddings and we have truly loved it!"

They went on to detail their new competition which encourages fans to submit their best vintage finds for a chance to win a crafting starter pack from The Chateau shop.

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge mark big milestone with adorable photo

MORE: Escape to the Chateau: Who is Dick Strawbridge's first wife?

The pair finished with the following news for US fans: "Season eight of Escape to the Chateau in the USA! As a bit of a celebration for everyone across the pond that season eight of Escape to the Chateau is now available on Peacock, we're offering FREE delivery on all orders over $75USD for this week only."

The couple shared an exciting announcement with their followers

Viewers were quick to express their joy in the comments section, with one person writing: "Yesss! So happy season eight can be seen in the US!" while another added: "So exciting to have season eight here on Peacock!"

The announcement comes just days after the couple celebrated seven years since they moved from the UK to France.

Sharing a gorgeous snap of their family standing outside their beautiful home, they added the caption: "What a difference 7 years makes! If you're looking for a sign to experience Escape to the Chateau from the very beginning (either again or for the first time)…then this is it. What a journey!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.