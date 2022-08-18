Escape to the Chateau stars enjoy family trip as they celebrate major news The couple are going on tour next year

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge delighted fans on Tuesday when they announced that they are taking their Dare to Do It tour to Australia and New Zealand - and the couple have celebrated the news with an epic family trip!

In their latest newsletter, the couple revealed that they had taken their children, Arthur and Dorothy, to DisneyLand Paris for the day with a couple of friends.

Describing the day out, the pair wrote: "We started this week on an all-time high! A couple of hours on the train and we found ourselves in a complete wonderland. There was Mickey and Minnie, oodles of Princesses, face painting and glitter, big rides and little rides, and very dear friends from the UK including my gorgeous goddaughter. We had a ball!"

They continued: "There's still a couple of weeks left until the children start a new school year and we are making the most of it with lots of trips to the shops to buy stationery (Arthur and Dorothy's new obsession!). There's plenty of excitement for the school year ahead but at the moment we are enjoying every minute of the holidays and spending time together."

The news of their family trip comes just as the couple announced that they are going back on tour early next year. Taking to their Instagram page with a snap of the couple looking as glamorous as ever, they wrote: "BIG NEWS from the Strawbridges!! Exciting Family Announcement!

The family are going on tour next year

"We are coming to Australia & New Zealand with our 'Dare to Do It' Tour!

"In February 2023 all four of us will be leaving The Chateau on a 'jet plane' with Grandma and Papi and coming to see you! Australia and New Zealand were the first overseas countries to adopt 'Escape to the Chateau' and follow our adventures, which we really appreciate!!

"We cannot wait to come and say hello in person, thank you for the love, have a giggle, and maybe even a drink!"

The family enjoyed a trip to Disneyland Paris

They went on to say that all four of them are "crazily excited" and that Dorothy has already started planning everyone's outfits.

Fans took to the comments to express their joy, with one person writing: "I am soo excited! I can't believe I managed to get tickets for Melbourne!" while another added: "So amazing, we absolutely love watching Escape to the Chateau. We will def be getting tickets how exciting."

