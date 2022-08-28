Grace and Frankie's Brooklyn Decker has a very famous husband who you're bound to recognise Brooklyn plays Mallory Hanson in the series

The final series of Grace and Frankie finally landed on Netflix earlier this year and fans are heartbroken about having to say goodbye to their favourite characters.

The popular comedy is known for its fantastic cast of recognisable actors. One of those stars is Brooklyn Decker, who plays Mallory Hanson, Grace and Robert's second daughter. But did you know that she has a famous husband?

Brooklyn is married to American tennis player Andy Roddick. The 35-year-old actress began dating her now-husband back in 2007 and they became engaged in March 2008 before going on to tie the knot in April the following year.

While the couple used to reside in Andy's home town of Austin, Texas, they now live in Charlotte, North Carolina along with their son Hank, six, and daughter, Stevie, four.

Andy is a former world No. 1 tennis player and is a major champion, having won the 2003 US Open. He also made it to the finals of Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, and 2009, as well as the US Open final in 2006, losing to rival Roger Federer each time.

Chatting to Us Weekly earlier this year, the actress revealed that "efficiency is key" when it comes to raising her two children with Andy.

Brooklyn with her husband Andy

"It does become hilariously transactional," she told the publication. "You're like, 'I've got the kids, you go buy the tampons, go get the diapers.'

"It's very [much] like making a game plan for a football game. You're drawing the X's and someone is going to tackle this job and the other one's going to take care of this."

While her husband may be known for his impressive sporting accomplishments, Brooklyn is known and loved for her portrayal of Mallory in the popular Netflix series, which recently came to an end.

Brooklyn plays Mallory in the popular series

Speaking about ending the show, creator Marta Kauffman told Variety: "As we said goodbye to each set and then walked off the stage, a second later the set was gone. The last scene we shot was with Jane and Lily in Frankie's studio, which was perfect, to end with the two of them. Then we had a big very emotional goodbye with a crew.

"We gave gifts to Jane and Lily and people made speeches. It was just heart-wrenching and incredibly bittersweet. But we're really proud of what we did and we're really proud of 94 episodes. We're especially proud of what a wonderful group was formed through the course of these years. We're a happy family, the crew, the writers, the actors and production and post. It was so nice to see people in the morning. That, to me, was the saddest part of it."

