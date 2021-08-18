5 shows to watch if you love Grace and Frankie Check out our top picks here!

Grace and Frankie is finally back for season seven, well, the first four episodes at least! Of course, that still leaves us waiting for the second part of the series to drop - so what should we be watching in the meantime? If you’re a fan of the hit comedy, which is all about family, friendship and love, we have put together our top recommendations that we think you will enjoy…

Last Tango in Halifax - BritBox/BBC iPlayer

This sweet Yorkshire-based comedy-drama follows old school friends, now OAPs, Alan and Celia as they find one another after decades apart and decide to get married - despite their daughters, Caroline and Gillian, somewhat less than delighted reaction to the news. It is sweet, funny and charming - and a total tonic to settle down to in the evening!

Girls - Sky/NOW TV

A slightly more risqué suggestion is Lena Dunham’s hit show Girls. Focusing on a group of 20-somethings living in NYC, the comedy follows their lives’ trials and tribulations - as well as their complicated friendships with one another. Prepare to laugh, cringe, and laugh again.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amazon Prime Video

One of our favourite funny ladies on TV right now is Miriam Maisel. After her husband leaves her for his secretary, Miriam discovers that she has a natural gift for stand-up comedy, and decides to do whatever it takes to become a star. Joining her for the journey is Susie, her foul-mouthed, quick-witted manager.

Arrested Development - Netflix

Families don’t get more complicated than the Bluths’! After his father is arrested and put in prison for some “light treason”, Michael Bluth has to do what it takes to keep his family together and their business afloat, despite their many, many failings as people.

Jane the Virgin - Netflix

Family drama? Telenovela melodramatics? Immaculate conception (sort of)? All that and more awaits in this sweet and funny series. The story follows Jane, a young woman who accidentally becomes impregnated - despite never having had sex.

