Why is Grace and Frankie ending after season seven? The show is now the longest-running Netflix original

Grace and Frankie fans were delighted recently when Netflix revealed that new episodes of the comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be landing on screens very soon.

However, it's a bittersweet moment for fans as the episodes mark the final chapter for Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein. But why does the endearing comedy-drama have to be cancelled at all? Find out the reasons why the Netflix show is coming to an end...

Chatting about the show concluding following season seven, co-creator Martha Kaufman told Los Angeles Times: "It was a combination of things. Netflix isn't doing long-term series anymore. And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season.

"I think when we started, we imagined seven seasons. But, really, this is the kind of decision that comes from Netflix. But as sad as I am that it’s ending, there’s something that makes sense about it."

Speaking to Forbes, the Chief Attribution Officer at C3 Metrics, Jeff Greenfield, suggested that the huge amount of options on streaming services could also have something to do with the show's demise.

Are you a fan of the series?

He said: "The explosion of quality content is leading to massive consumer confusion on what to watch. Digital used to be about content curation; today it’s about content confusion and Grace and Frankie’s demise is the paradox of choice come to life."

Jane and Lily released a joint statement following the news that season seven would the show's last back in 2020, writing: "We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace & Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season.

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet."

