Doc Martin viewers all saying same thing about final series premiere Season ten is the medical drama's last

Doc Martin returned to ITV for its final season on Wednesday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about the series ten premiere.

MORE: Who is Doc Martin star Martin Clunes' famous father?

Martin Clunes stars in the medical drama as the grumpy titular character as he deals with medical emergencies while navigating family life in an idyllic Cornish village.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

The opening episode, which is set a year on from events that took place in season nine, finds Doc doting on his newborn baby, Mary Elizabeth, as he accustoms himself to a quiet life away from practising medicine.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the entertaining episode, with one person writing: "Omg Doc Martin was amazing as ever!!! So glad it is back. Love Martin Clunes," while another added: "So good to have one of my favourite programmes back, as sad as it is that it's the last series. #DocMartin has been a great 'learning experience' and I am sure there is much fun to come. A great episode."

MORE: Doc Martin star Martin Clunes reveals hidden tribute to late family member in upcoming series ten

MORE: Doc Martin star Martin Clunes reveals long-running ITV show 'hasn't been easy' for wife Philippa

A third fan commented: "It was hard to imagine how they could have bettered their previous series but they nailed it. Absolutely brilliant and utterly faultless. Congrats to everyone involved," while another tweeted: "What a brilliant start to series ten! The hour flew past so quickly."

Viewers praised the opening episode

Other viewers lamented over the fact that series ten will be the last of the beloved ITV drama, with one person writing: "Oh I love this show shame it's the last series," while another added: "Loving #DocMartin, sad its the last series."

A third commented: "With humour like this, such a shame it's the last series of #DocMartin."

The popular series, which first began airing in 2004, is coming to an end after 18 years. Chatting about the reasons behind the show finishing while appearing on This Morning earlier this month, the 60-year-old admitted that inventing 18 years' worth of storylines for a character "who doesn't like anyone" has been "tough" for his wife Philippa Braithwaite, who writes and produces the show.

Martin pictured with his wife and daughter, Philippa and Emily

"It's just a good time to end. Poor Philippa, she's worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you've got a main protagonist who doesn't like anybody and nobody likes him and go from there," he explained.

"It hasn't been easy, it's been tough. We don't want to repeat ourselves."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.