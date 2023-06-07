Who is Manhunt star Martin Clunes' famous father?

Martin Clunes is known and loved for his portrayal of cantankerous doctor, Martin Ellingham, in the popular ITV medical drama, as well as for starring in the gripping crime drama, Manhunt. But did you know that he isn't the only famous face in his family? Here's everything you need to know about his famous father, Alec Clunes.

Who is Martin Clunes' famous father?

Martin Clunes' father is actor and theatrical manager, Alec Clunes, who appeared in a number of films from 1940 to 1963.

It appears as though show business runs in the family as Alec, whose full name is Alexander Sheriff de Moro Clunes, was also born to theatre-loving parents back in 1912.

© Photo: Getty Images Alec Clunes was famed for his work as an actor and theatrical manager

He began his stage career with Ben Greet's company before playing at the Old Vic theatre in 1934 and went on to play numerous Shakespearean roles.

In 1942, Alec took over the management of the Arts Theatre in London, where he remained until 1950.

© Photo: Rex Martin's mother and father, Alec and Daphne

As for his screen credits, the actor played the lead role of Governor Woodes Rogers in the first three episodes of 1956 US drama series The Buccaneers, and featured in several war films, including Saloon Bar, Sailors Three and Let George Do It!

He also appeared in the 1955 adaptation of Shakespeare's Richard III with Laurence Olivier, where he played The Lord Hastings, as well as the 1956 crime film Tiger in the Smoke, in which he played the role of Asst. Commissioner Oates.

© Photo: Getty Images Martin has been married to Philippa Braithwaite since 1997

Before meeting Martin's mother, Alec was married to actress Stella Richman. The pair later divorced and the actor went on to marry Daphne Gyllian Acott, who gave birth to Martin in 1961.

Alec sadly died from lung cancer on 13 March 1970, aged 57.

© Photo: Getty Images Martin pictured with his wife and daughter, Philippa and Emily

Martin's relationship with his father

In an interview with The Telegraph back in 2012, Martin said his dad was a "tortured soul".

He said: "I keep finding things out about him as I get older. Yes, I think he probably was quite tortured. I think he gave a lot of people quite a hard time. He was a bit of a [expletive] actually. I don't think he was very nice to my mum."

