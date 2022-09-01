Doc Martin star Martin Clunes teases 'terribly dramatic' ending to ITV show The actor plays the cantankerous doctor in the series

Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed that the tenth and final series of the popular ITV drama will have a "terribly dramatic" ending.

MORE: Martin Clunes reveals next role after Doc Martin - and it sounds gripping

Appearing on Thursday's edition of Good Morning Britain, the actor teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martin Clunes explains real reason Doc Martin is coming to an end

"I'm not a doctor at the beginning as you saw and Louisa's taken over my practice, but I don't think it's a spoiler to say that I will see patients again later in the series," he explained.

"It really builds to a terribly dramatic conclusion, really dramatic. Then the series finishes and then a few weeks later we have our Christmas episode."

The beloved medical drama, which first began airing in 2004, is coming to an end after 18 years.

MORE: Doc Martin star Martin Clunes reveals long-running ITV show 'hasn't been easy' for wife Philippa

MORE: Doc Martin: Meet the cast of the popular long-running show

Chatting about the reasons behind the series finishing, the 60-year-old admitted that inventing 18 years' worth of storylines for a character "who doesn't like anyone" has been "tough" for his wife Philippa Braithwaite, who writes and produces the show.

Martin revealed that the show's ending will be "terribly dramatic"

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, Martin was asked by presenters Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark why the show is ending after the tenth series. He said: "It's just a good time to end. Poor Philippa, she's worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you've got a main protagonist who doesn't like anybody and nobody likes him and go from there.

"It hasn't been easy, it's been tough. We don't want to repeat ourselves," he added.

As for Martin's future plans for after the series ends, fans can expect to see him in a new drama which focuses on the County Lines drug supply model in Wales.

Martin's wife, Philippa, writes and produces the show

Chatting to Ruth and Rylan about the upcoming series, he said: "It's about the County Lines drug-selling business model in rural Wales," the actor explained. "That's something we're commissioned and we've got a few scripts in place but we will shoot that next year, next summer."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.