Nathan Fillion: inside The Rookie star’s feud with Castle co-star Stana Katic Did Nathan and Stana really dislike one another?

Castle was a hit show that ran for an impressive eight seasons, concluding back in 2016 – and although the show’s leads Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic had amazing onscreen chemistry as Castle and Beckett – it was rumoured that things couldn’t be more different when the cameras were off. So what really happened? Here’s what we know…

Although Nathan and Stana have never publicly discussed their relationship on the set of Castle, sources previously claimed that the pair wouldn’t speak to each other on the set, and that Stana would often be in tears in her dressing room. An insider went as far as to suggest that the pair attended therapy together to an attempt to resolve their differences.

While the two stars haven’t spoken about their reportedly turbulent relationship, Stana has opened up about the odd circumstances surrounding the show’s cancellation. Stana was released from her contract ahead of the ninth season being renewed, leading Nathan to post a tribute to his co-star.

He wrote: "Castle has been one of the greatest joys of my creative life... Stana has been my partner all this time, and I thank her for creating the character of Beckett who will live on for all of us as one of the greatest police officers on television. I wish her well and have no doubt she will succeed in everything she pursues. She will be missed.”

However, the show didn’t go ahead with season nine, and was cancelled shortly after confirming it would return for a new season. Speaking about the odd circumstances surrounding the show’s ending, Stana told Entertainment Weekly: “I’m actually still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down.

“It hurt and it was a harsh ending, but now, nearly two years later…I met so many beautiful people on that project and we collaborated on something really unique in that it’s not every day that you get a show, or a series, that has eight seasons and that it was a hit for the network.”

