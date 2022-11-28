The Rookie star Nathan Fillion shares throwback snap of late mom in plea to fans The Rookie star reached out for a very special reason

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has shared a post asking his followers to help spread the word on a new campaign that he is supporting, and shared a beautiful snap of his late mom while taking part to raise awareness.

Sharing a throwback snap of himself and his brother with their mom, he wrote: "This is me (bottom), my brother, Jeff (middle), and the fox at the back is my mom, God rest her soul (not dead). My dad was there, too- he took the picture.

"Family means everything to me, so I’m joining @nickkroll and the lovely folks at #bigmouthnetflix in raising awareness for a non-profit called You Gotta Believe, which facilitates teen adoptions. Their motto is "It's Never Too Late For Family" and their goal is to work toward the day when no young person leaves foster care without the unconditional lifetime commitment of a family.

Nathan shared a lovely throwback photo

"For every picture posted with the hashtag #ForeverFamily the campaign will donate money to help You Gotta Believe fulfill their mission. Show me your old family pictures with the #ForeverFamily hashtag to help spread the word."

One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton replied writing: "This is awesome. Xoxox," while another person added: "Love this so much!! We plan to adopt our 15-year-old bonus kiddo in a few short months."

Nathan stars in The Rookie

A third person wrote: "This campaign sounds amazing! Family is everything and there is not just one way to become a family. I am adopted (you may or may not remember) and have always been so grateful to have the family I do. Whether you are expanding your family or starting one, consider adoption."

The You Gotta Believe charity also responded, posting: "We are honored and blown away to be part of this #foreverfamily campaign. Nothing is more important than family. Thank you thank you thank you for everyone contributing to raise awareness for the urgent need for loving permanent families for older kids in #fostercare!"

