The Rookie star Nathan Fillion reunites with former co-star for season 5

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has reunited with a co-star from the Buffyverse, and we’re so excited to see them together! J. August Richards shared a snap of himself with Nathan on the set while filming season five of the hit cop show, writing: "A reunion, of sorts, with my buddy @nathanfillion and my first time working with the incredibly talented and lovely @lissethchavez on @therookieabc!!!

"What an incredible group of people and a warm, welcoming environment… Thank you Nathan and everyone for your hospitality."

The actor previously starred in Angel as Charles Gunn, who is the leader of a gang that protects his neighbourhood from vampires. Meanwhile, Nathan previously starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Caleb, a sadistic priest.

Fans were loving the snap, with one writing: "Great news! Congrats can't wait to see you on the show," while another added: "Dude, each one of you has been in one of my fave tv shows ever. Nathan on Castle, Liss on Legends Of Tomorrow and you on Angel. This is blowing my mind soooo damn hard! Love it."

J. August Richards shared the sweet snap

The series showrunner, Alexi Hawley, recently opened up about what to expect in season five while at Comic-Con, explaining: "Nyla Harper is having a baby and we have a fun story with that… Aaron will be out of rookie long sleeves and into P2 so there’s lots of movement and season five will be transitional and we’ll be enriching those stories. But we’re not afraid to tell harder stories and push the edge - bad things do happen on our show."

