The Crown reportedly resumes filming following death of the Queen 

The Crown has reportedly resumed filming for the upcoming sixth and final season of the Netflix drama after being suspended for one day following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the MailOnline.

The late monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Actors were spotted on the set of the period drama at The Savoy Hotel in London on Sunday while several trucks containing parts of the set lined the street.

The new update comes shortly after a source at Netflix confirmed that filming had been paused. They said: "As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen's funeral."

The show's writer Peter Morgan spoke to Deadline on Friday, a day after the Queen's death was announced. He said: "The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

The new series, which stars Imelda Staunton as the late monarch and Dominic West as her successor, King Charles III, will likely follow Her Majesty's rule in the 1990s, which included her 'annus horribilis' year as well as the death of Princess Diana.

Filming for season six has resumed

Other members of the new cast include Jonathan Pryce, who will take on the role of Prince Philip, while Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret, Jonny Lee Miller plays Prime Minister John Major and Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana.

It was recently announced that newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy are set to play Prince William and Kate Middleton at university age, while Rufus Kampa has also been cast to play a teenage version of Prince William. However, it is not confirmed that the new cast members will be in season five.

While Netflix has yet to confirm the airdate, it is largely thought that season six will be released in November 2023.

